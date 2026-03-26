Andhra bus fire tragedy: State govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

Amaravati, March 26 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the bus fire accident in Markapuram district on Thursday.

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The government also decided to pay Rs 2 lakh each to the injured.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The Cabinet expressed grief over the accident and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Fourteen people were burnt alive and 28 others injured as a private travels bus caught fire after colliding with a tipper truck in Markapuram district on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Rayavaram between 6 a.m. and 6.30 a.m. when the bus collided with a tipper truck near a stone quarry. Both vehicles were completely gutted in the fire.

More than 40 passengers were travelling in the bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels, which was on its way to Kanigiri in Nellore district from Jagtiyal in Telangana.

The injured were admitted to hospitals at Ongole and Markapuram. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

The deceased and injured include women and children. Some passengers managed to get down from the bus immediately after the fire broke out.

The tipper was heading to Markapuram from Chimakurthy with a load of concrete.

On receipt of information, police and fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. Three fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Markapuram MLA K. Narayana Reddy, along with senior officials, visited the spot and supervised the relief operations.

The Markapuram district Collector has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

According to Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Raju, preliminary investigation shows that both the bus and the tipper were on the wrong route.

The bus apparently rammed into the diesel tank of the tipper, which resulted in the fire.

The bus driver told police that the steering got stuck, which resulted in him losing control of the vehicle and hitting the tipper. The SP said they were investigating this version of the driver.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the bus accident. He spoke to officials and enquired about the mishap. He directed district authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to conduct a thorough probe into the accident and submit a report.

Transport Minister Manipalli Ramprasad Reddy also expressed grief over the mishap. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

The minister directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

--IANS

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