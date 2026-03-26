Andhra bus fire tragedy: Govt sets up control room, issues helpline numbers

Amaravati, March 26 (IANS) A command control room has been established at the Markapuram RDO office, and helplines have been opened to provide information in connection with the bus accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, that claimed 14 lives and left 28 others injured.

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The contact numbers in the Markapuram RDO office are 6304285613, 9985733999, 7989537285 and 9703578434. A control room with the number 1077 has been set up at the Prakasam district Collectorate at Ongole.

Another control room has been established at Nellore Collectorate to assist victims of the tragic bus accident.

According to Nellore district Collector Himanshu Shukla, control room numbers are 7995575699 and 08612331261.

Information suggests that 15 passengers hailing from Nellore district were on board the bus.

Markapuram district Collector P. Rajababu has announced a comprehensive inquiry into the accident.

He said all measures are being taken to ensure that the injured receive advanced medical care. He assured that the administration would extend all support to the affected families.

At least 14 people were burnt alive and 22 others injured when a private travel bus in which they were travelling caught fire after colliding with a tipper truck in Markapuram district on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Rayavaram around 6.30 a.m. when the bus collided with a tipper truck near a stone quarry. Both vehicles were completely gutted in the fire.

There were about 35 passengers in the bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels, which was on its way to Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh from Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed profound shock and grief over the bus accident.

The Chief Minister conducted a teleconference review with senior officials, including Ministers Anita and Janardhan Reddy, along with top police officials, the District SP, and the District Collector. During the review, officials briefed him on preliminary information stating that a total of 35 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident, of whom 14 lost their lives, while 22 injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment. Among the injured, three are reported to be in critical condition.

Officials informed that the bus, operated by Harikrishna Travels, was travelling from Jagityal towards Nellore. The bus driver reportedly stated that the steering got stuck, and authorities are verifying this claim. Preliminary assessment indicates that the accident may have occurred after the bus moved into the opposite lane.

The District Collector informed that there are plans to shift critically injured victims to better medical facilities in Guntur for advanced treatment. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for all injured victims, provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and injured, and conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident. He also conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured full support from the state government.

--IANS

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