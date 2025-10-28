Ancient Chola-era sculptures unearthed near Villupuram village in TN

Chennai, Oct 28(IANS) In a remarkable archaeological discovery, a set of stone sculptures dating back nearly 1,000 years to the Chola period has been found near Kooteripattu in Villupuram district.

The ancient artefacts, identified during a recent field survey by historian Senguttuvan of Villupuram, were located in and around Alagramam village, a site already known for its historical significance.

The findings include intricately carved images of Vaishnavi Devi, Kaumari, and a Buddhist figure, each believed to date to around the 10th century CE. Experts say the discovery sheds new light on the region's religious diversity and the artistic excellence that flourished under the Cholas.

The half-buried sculpture of Vaishnavi Devi was discovered at the Chekkadi Street Junction. The goddess is depicted seated gracefully, her four arms bearing distinct attributes. The front hands are in the abhaya mudra and resting on her thigh, while the rear hands hold a conch and discus, symbols associated with Lord Vishnu's divine power.

The figure's detailed carving and serene expression reflect the stylistic precision of early medieval Tamil art. Nearby, on the premises of the Chelliamman temple, another rare sculpture of Kaumari was unearthed.

She is shown seated with one leg folded and the other hanging down, adorned with a warrior's chain and ornate jewellery.

The figure's posture and detailing highlight the influence of Chola craftsmanship and the iconographic traditions of the Sapta Matrikas (Seven Mother Goddesses).

Adding further significance to the find, a Buddhist sculpture depicting Avalokiteshvara -- the Bodhisattva of compassion -- was located along Jain temple street.

The figure, seated under a five-headed serpent, points to the historical coexistence of Buddhist and Jain traditions in Villupuram. Senior epigraphist Vijay Venugopal noted that the discovery "confirms the once-vibrant spread of Buddhism in the region."

Archaeologist Sreedharan has verified that all the sculptures belong to the Chola period and were likely part of a now-vanished Shiva temple complex.

Historian Senguttuvan urged immediate steps for proper preservation and documentation, revealing that a half-buried inscribed stone slab was also found nearby.

He appealed to the Archaeological Department and local authorities to safeguard the site for future research and conservation.

