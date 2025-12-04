'Anchors India's journey towards Viksit Bharat': Rajnath Singh hails Indian Navy

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed the Indian Navy for playing a vital role in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and commitment to Atmanirbharta, while stressing its importance in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Navy Day is observed annually on December 4 to commemorate the Indian Navy's achievements and its contribution to national security. The date marks the Navy's success during the 1971 war, when, under Operation Trident, Indian forces sank four Pakistani vessels, including PNS Khaibar, delivering a decisive blow to the Pakistani Navy.

Taking to X, the Defence Minister said, "On the occasion of Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all personnel and families of the Indian Navy. As the largest resident naval power in the Indian Ocean, the Navy continues to uphold India's maritime interests with valour, vigilance & commitment to Aatmanirbharta, and anchors India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'."

Wishing the Naval forces success in all their endeavours, he further said, "The high standards of professionalism and commitment showcased by our Navy and our naval personnel over the last year give me immense confidence that the Indian Navy stands ready to safeguard and advance our national maritime interests."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the Indian Navy personnel on the occasion.

"Warm greetings to the warriors of the Indian Navy on Navy Day 2025. The

Indian Navy is the citadel of our pride that stands on the ocean, bulwarking the nation from every threat with invincible valour and shielding our growth through maritime routes. The golden saga of patriotism they have scripted with ultimate sacrifice will inspire generations of warriors," HM Shah posted on X.

"Tributes to the warriors of the Navy who laid down their lives for the nation," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that he would always cherish the memories of this year's Diwali, which he spent with naval personnel aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy on Wednesday demonstrated its expanding maritime capabilities in an operational showcase off the Thiruvananthapuram coast in Kerala.

From the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to the frontline frigate Udaygiri, the event highlighted the force's multi-domain combat readiness.

President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, witnessed the display from Shangumugham Beach as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

A total of 19 major warships, including INS Vikrant, a submarine, four fast intervention vessels, and 32 aircraft comprising fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters, participated in the demonstration, underscoring the Navy's increasing operational reach and preparedness.

