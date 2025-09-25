Anbumani names SP Venkateshwaran as PMK floor leader in TN Assembly

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) In a significant shake-up within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) legislative wing, party president Anbumani Ramadoss has formally informed Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu that Dharmapuri MLA S.P. Venkateshwaran will take over as the party's floor leader, replacing long-time leader and Pennagaram MLA G.K. Mani.

In a communication sent to the Speaker on Thursday, Anbumani said the change was decided unanimously at a meeting of PMK MLAs held in Panaiyur near Chennai on Wednesday.

Alongside Venkateshwaran's elevation, Mettur MLA S. Sadhasivam has been named deputy floor leader, and Mailam MLA C. Sivakumar has been appointed the party's whip in the Assembly.

The decision comes amid internal divisions in the party.

Mani, who led the PMK for 25 years until 2023 and remains close to party founder S. Ramadoss, currently commands the loyalty of two of the five PMK MLAs.

The majority of the legislative party is now backing Anbumani's leadership.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat, PMK spokesperson K. Balu - a key supporter of Anbumani - said a separate letter was submitted to the Speaker's office reiterating the party's earlier expulsion of Salem West MLA R. Arul and his removal from the whip's post.

"Arul should be considered only as an MLA and not as a representative of the party," Balu said.

He also presented a copy of the Election Commission of India's communication recognising Anbumani as the PMK president.

The party has asked the Speaker to allot a front-row seat for Venkateshwaran, signalling its intent to consolidate its legislative presence under Anbumani's leadership.

When asked about removing Mani, Balu acknowledged his long service but said some of Mani's recent remarks went against party discipline and interests.

"We have relieved him only from the post of floor leader," he said.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, expelled MLA R. Arul petitioned the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary seeking enhanced security for founder S. Ramadoss.

Arul cited "crises and ambiguous situations" within the party and frequent travel by Ramadoss, requesting additional protection measures, including a metal detector at his Thailapuram residence.

The Speaker is expected to take a call on the PMK's communications in the coming days, a decision that could determine how the party's legislative strength is formally recognised ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

