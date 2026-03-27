Anant Singh backs Nishant Kumar as political successor to Nitish Kumar in Bihar

Patna, March 27 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh has stirred a fresh political debate in Bihar by openly backing Nishant Kumar as a potential successor to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

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Speaking to the media persons in Mokama, Anant Singh said that Nishant Kumar possesses all the qualities required to become Chief Minister and would be a suitable successor.

His remarks come amid intense speculation that Nitish Kumar may shift to the Rajya Sabha and step down from the chief minister post, a move that could trigger a major political reshuffle in the state.

During his visit to Kanhaipur in the Mokama constituency on the occasion of Ram Navami, Anant Singh received a grand welcome from supporters.

Posters featuring him alongside his son Ankit were prominently displayed, especially after his earlier announcement that he would not contest future Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, political speculation has intensified over reports that Nitish Kumar may resign from the state legislature following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

If such a move materialises, it could pave the way for a leadership change in Bihar.

Within the NDA, discussions are also gaining momentum regarding possible successors.

No official statement has been issued by the BJP or JDU.

Adding to the intrigue, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar’s recent visit to Nagpur—home to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh—has further fuelled speculation about behind-the-scenes political developments.

Overall, Bihar’s political landscape appears to be entering a potentially transformative phase, with multiple narratives—succession within JD(U), BJP’s internal deliberations, and opposition positioning—all unfolding simultaneously.

Amid the ongoing political churn in Bihar, voices within the Janata Dal (United) are increasingly advocating for Nishant Kumar to take on a larger leadership role—potentially even as the next Chief Minister.

This demand, which had earlier been limited to a section of party workers and leaders, has now gained further momentum after receiving backing from Anant Singh.

His endorsement adds weight to the growing narrative around a possible generational shift in leadership, especially amid speculation surrounding Nitish Kumar’s future political move to the Rajya Sabha.

--IANS

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