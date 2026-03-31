Anant Singh backs Nishant Kumar as Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary if BJP forms govt

Patna, March 31 (IANS) After Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of Member of Legislative Council (MLC), political speculation over Bihar's next Chief Minister has intensified.

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Amid this, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, has made a significant statement regarding potential successors to Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to media persons in Patna on Tuesday, Anant Singh endorsed Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar as the most suitable candidate from the JD-U to become the next Bihar Chief Minister.

The Mokama JD-U legislator said: "Nishant (Kumar) is well-educated, capable, and possesses all the qualities required to lead Bihar. He is the most suitable person for the Bihar Chief Minister's post."

Singh emphasised that if the Chief Ministerial post remains with the JD-U, Nishant Kumar should be the natural choice.

He also acknowledged the possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading the next state government in Bihar.

In that scenario, Singh named Samrat Choudhary as the most appropriate candidate for the CM's post.

"If the Chief Minister is from the BJP, then Samrat Choudhary would be the ideal choice," he added.

Lauding Nitish Kumar's tenure as the Chief Minister, Singh remarked that modern Bihar is largely shaped by his leadership.

"Today's Bihar is Nitish Kumar's creation. Development has taken place across all sectors, and connectivity has improved significantly," he said.

He also noted that people across political lines want Nitish Kumar to remain active in Bihar politics, even as he prepares to move to the Rajya Sabha.

Taking a swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Singh questioned the political strength of the RJD.

He claimed that despite tall promises during elections, the RJD barely managed to maintain its position.

"Had they (RJD) got even one Assembly seat less, they wouldn't have qualified for the Leader of Opposition status," Singh said.

Anant Singh recently met Nitish Kumar and said that the Chief Minister conveyed his decision to move to the Rajya Sabha was in Bihar's best interest.

He expressed confidence that future industrial growth would generate large-scale employment in the state.

Anant Singh was recently granted bail by the Patna High Court in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

--IANS

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