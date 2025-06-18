Amul-Nandini row: No bias in allocation of kiosks at Bengaluru Metro stations, says BMRCL

Bengaluru, June 18 (IANS) Commenting on the row over the allotment of stalls to Amul at Bengaluru Metro stations, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday clarified that no preference was given to any party in the allocation process.

The clarification comes amid criticism over the allotment of 10 stalls to Amul, with JD(S) and Kannada activists alleging that the state is promoting Amul at the expense of the local brand Nandini and the state government pointing out that Metro is operated by the Centre and they should question it in this regard.

However, following the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that he would instruct BMRCL to reallocate 8 out of the 10 stalls given to Amul.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, BMRCL's Chief Public Relations Officer, Yashwanth Chavan, said, “Shops and stalls within Bengaluru Metro stations are allotted through a tender process. Amul secured 10 stalls through this process.”

“If Nandini participates in future tenders, we will allot stalls to it as well. We do not give preference to anyone. The 10 stalls were allotted to Amul for a period of five years with a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh. Nandini did not participate in the recent tender invited by BMRCL,” he clarified.

“Retail outlets are allotted strictly through a bidding process. Had Nandini applied through the tender, we would have considered it like any other applicant,” he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Wednesday accused the government of not showing any interest in participating in the tender process to open kiosks in Bengaluru Metro stations.

Ashoka claimed, “The Congress party, which used the Nandini brand name during its election campaign, now seems determined to destroy it after coming to power.”

"It abruptly transferred KMF Managing Director, M.K. Jagadish, who had shown great enthusiasm and commitment in expanding the Nandini brand’s market through several high-demand products like readymade idli and dosa batter, and whey protein," Ashoka stated.

"Now, the government has shown no interest even in participating in the tender to set up dairy outlets at Bengaluru’s metro stations," he said.

Responding to the charges, Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy stated that the Opposition parties, BJP and JD(S) should know that the Metro is operated by the central government and they should question them in this regard.

However, the Congress government on Wednesday announced that it has issued directions to the BMRCL to permit the opening of Nandini milk kiosks at selected Metro stations in the state capital that were allotted to Amul.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, has stated that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) which sells Nandini products, has been instructed to apply to the BMRCL to open outlets at Metro stations and that he has also directed Metro officials to permit Nandini outlets at eight out of the 10 proposed locations.

Responding to questions from the media near his official residence here on Wednesday, Shivakumar, when asked about Amul opening outlets at Metro stations, said, “BMRCL had called for tenders, but apart from Amul, no other entity applied. KMF, too, had not submitted an application. We have now directed KMF to apply. Out of the 10 locations for which tenders were invited, Amul has applied in the global tender and opened outlets at two locations.”

“It would not be appropriate to shut down the Amul outlets, which are already open. I have instructed that KMF should be allowed to open outlets at the remaining eight locations,” Shivakumar stated.

It can be recalled that, BMRCL had signed a licence agreement with M/s Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, popularly known as Amul, to set up ‘Amul Retail Kiosks’ at 10 Metro stations in Bengaluru.

The Amul kiosks were to come up at Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, Biyappanahalli, Trinity Junction, Sir M Visveswaraya, Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Station Majestic, National College, Jayanagar and Banashankari Metro stations.

The announcement in this regard had stated that these kiosks will sell the entire range of Amul’s dairy products, chocolate, potato-based snacks, organic products and oil.

The JD(S) and the Kannada activists had raised objections to the opening of Amul kiosks at Metro stations when Karnataka has its own brand, Nandini.

The Kannada activists demanded that the state government withdraw the permission given to Amul kiosks and prioritise Nandini kiosks instead.

