Amul Dairy elections: 70 nomination papers filed, scrutiny of nominations today

Anand, Aug 29 (IANS) The Amul Dairy elections in Anand saw a last-minute rush of candidates with 31 nomination papers filed on the final day i.e. Thursday, taking the total count to 70.

Of these, 13 were submitted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, while independent aspirants accounted for 57. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Friday August 29, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their forms by August 30.

The final list of contestants and their election symbols will be published on Saturday.

Voting, that will be held through ballot papers, is scheduled for September 10, with counting and results slated to be announced on September 12.

In a significant development, the BJP secured an unopposed victory in the Thasra block of Kheda district after rival candidates refrained from filing their nominations. The seat was bagged by Priya Parmar, granddaughter of former BJP chairman Ramsinh Parmar.

The Anand provincial office witnessed heavy crowds of candidates and supporters throughout the day, with many choosing to file their papers at the auspicious Vijay Muhurat around 12:39 P.M.

Eight of the BJP’s candidates, announced late on August 26 night, were among those who submitted their nominations with local political leaders in attendance.

The Amul Dairy elections, held every five years, are among the most closely watched cooperative polls in Gujarat due to Amul’s status as the world’s largest milk cooperative and its deep political links.

Historically, the elections have been dominated by the BJP and Congress, with local leaders often using the cooperative’s influence to strengthen their political base.

Over the years, the BJP has steadily increased its hold over the Amul Board, especially since the 1990s, gradually sidelining Congress-backed candidates in key positions.

However, internal factionalism within the BJP has repeatedly surfaced, leading to independents and breakaway leaders sometimes playing the role of spoilers in the keenly contested elections.

Results have often reflected not just cooperative politics but also the prevailing political mood in central Gujarat, making the Amul elections a barometer of rural power equations.

--IANS

jhanvi/rad