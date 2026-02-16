Amrit Bharat Station scheme revamps rail infrastructure NE region ​

Guwahati, Feb 16 (IANS) The Ministry of Railways has rolled out the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) to usher in a new era of modern, passenger-friendly railway infrastructure across Indian Railways, officials said on Monday. ​

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the scheme envisions the comprehensive redevelopment of railway stations through a long-term, phased approach, guided by detailed master plans for each selected station to systematically enhance passenger amenities and core infrastructure. ​

He said that under ABSS, emphasis is being placed on improving station access and circulating areas, upgrading waiting halls and toilets, installing lifts and escalators where required, enhancing cleanliness, and providing free Wi-Fi. ​

Modern passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, dedicated business meeting spaces, landscaping, and upgraded station façades are key components of the redevelopment. ​

The scheme also promotes local entrepreneurship through initiatives such as ‘One Station One Product’ kiosks, creating fresh economic opportunities for local communities. ​

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is transforming the railway landscape of Assam and the wider Northeast under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway. ​

A total of 92 stations have been identified for redevelopment in the NFR zone, of which 60 stations across the Northeast are being taken up under the scheme. These include 50 stations in Assam, four in Tripura, and one station each in Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland. ​

As the gateway to the Northeast, Assam has emerged as the largest beneficiary, with works spanning major urban centres and key regional towns. ​

Haibargaon railway station became the first Amrit Bharat station in Assam to be completed and was inaugurated in May 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The redeveloped station has set new benchmarks in passenger amenities, infrastructure, and design. ​

Developed on the principle of “Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi,” it blends modern facilities with the essence of Assamese culture and heritage, reimagining the station as a vibrant city centre with world-class and Divyangjan-friendly amenities, Sharma said. Significant progress has been recorded across multiple divisions in Assam. ​

Under the Alipurduar Division, Fakiragram station has achieved 88 per cent physical progress, Kokrajhar 78 per cent, Dhubri 80 per cent, and Gauripur 82 per cent. In the Rangiya Division, Majbat railway station has reached 98 per cent completion, while Viswanath Chariali has achieved 97 per cent progress. ​

Under the Lumding Division, Chaparmukh station has recorded 85 per cent progress. In the Tinsukia Division, North Lakhimpur station and Simaluguri Junction have each achieved 65 per cent progress. ​

In Meghalaya, Mendipathar station under the Rangiya Division has attained 73 per cent progress. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme marks a major step towards upgrading India’s railway infrastructure to meet the demands of a fast-developing nation. ​

The modernised stations are expected to generate employment and business opportunities, enhance travel ease, and emerge as hubs of socio-economic activity. ​

By combining improved connectivity, contemporary amenities, and the preservation of regional identity, the scheme reflects the government’s strong commitment to inclusive and future-ready development across Assam and the Northeast.

--IANS

sc/dan