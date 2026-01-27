AMMK eyes share in power if NDA wins TN Assembly polls, says Dhinakaran

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday said that the evolving political equations in Tamil Nadu could pave the way for a coalition government after the 2026 Assembly election, opening the possibility of his party being represented in the Cabinet if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to power.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, Dhinakaran said several political observers believed that no single party might secure a decisive mandate in the next election.

“Given the present political climate, a coalition government is a realistic possibility. In such a scenario, there is a chance that AMMK leaders could be accommodated in the Cabinet led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,” he said.

Dhinakaran clarified that the idea of power-sharing was not being projected as a condition for alliance politics but only as an aspiration. He said the demand for Cabinet positions, if at all, was rooted in the need to recognise and compensate AMMK cadres who had earlier relinquished influential positions in the AIADMK government and party after the political split.

At the same time, he underlined that the AMMK would not adopt a confrontational approach. “There will be no pressure tactics. Any discussion will be handled cautiously and cordially. We are conscious of alliance dynamics, and the AIADMK is also aware that our expectations would be modest and confined to capable individuals,” he said.

Responding to queries on former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran said he had already invited him to join the National Democratic Alliance. However, he acknowledged that Panneerselvam’s ongoing legal battle with the AIADMK leadership placed him in a “sensitive and complex situation.”

“It is ultimately his decision. My personal wish is that he joins us so that we can work together towards restoring Jayalalithaa’s rule in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Dhinakaran also expressed disappointment over several AIADMK functionaries, including former MLA R. Vaithilingam, moving to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Commenting on the defection of AMMK deputy general secretary S.V.S.P. Manickaraja to the DMK, he said local political compulsions played a decisive role.

According to him, Manickaraja was keen on contesting from the Kovilpatti Assembly constituency, but felt constrained after the AMMK joined the NDA, prompting his exit.

Despite these setbacks, Dhinakaran said that the AMMK remained committed to its alliance strategy and was confident of securing a meaningful role in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 polls.

