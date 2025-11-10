Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘CoopKumbh 2025’ in New Delhi today

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah, will inaugurate the Cooperative Kumbh 2025 (CoopKumbh 2025), an international conference on the Urban Cooperative Credit Sector, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday.

The two-day event, themed “Digitizing Dreams – Empowering Communities,” aims to strengthen the cooperative foundation for financial inclusion and drive innovation in the cooperative banking landscape.

The prestigious conference is being organized by the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) under the aegis of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India. It is a key platform designed to foster collaboration among policymakers, regulators, cooperative leaders, financial institutions, and technology innovators from across India and abroad.

Highlighting the significance of the event, NAFCUB President Laxmi Dass stated that the conference will deliberate on a wide range of issues, including digital transformation, governance reforms, and the empowerment of women and youth leadership in the cooperative sector.

He emphasised that CoopKumbh 2025 seeks to empower communities through dialogue, innovation, and a shared vision, ensuring that the cooperative model continues to play a pivotal role in India’s inclusive growth story.

The conference will also witness participation from international experts, including representatives from the World Council of Credit Unions and GreenStone Farm Credit Services, who will share insights on global best practices in cooperative finance and sustainable banking.

Marking a significant moment in the global cooperative movement, CoopKumbh 2025 aligns with the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, as declared by the United Nations.

The event underscores the vital role of cooperative finance in advancing economic empowerment, digital innovation, and community-driven development.

With the participation of key stakeholders from across the cooperative ecosystem, CoopKumbh 2025 is poised to chart a transformative path for India’s urban cooperative credit institutions, reinforcing their role as engines of grassroots financial inclusion and social progress.

