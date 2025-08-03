Amit Malviya slams Tejashwi over 'multiple' EPICs, calls Oppn 'alliance of Pappus'

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of holding multiple Election Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), and termed the Opposition an "alliance of Pappus."

Taking to X, Malviya wrote, "I still can't believe Tejashwi Yadav once compared himself to Steve Jobs, only to now be exposed holding multiple EPICs! From fake comparisons to fake voter IDs, the hypocrisy is staggering."

Further slamming the Opposition, he said, "The opposition isn't just a coalition of parties -- it is an alliance of Pappus."

Tejashwi had earlier alleged foul play over the Bihar draft voter list published on August 1.

Claiming his name was missing, Tejashwi accused the Election Commission of India of changing his EPIC number.

"If my EPIC number can be changed, I wonder how many people have a changed EPIC number now. These are the questions we are asking the Election Commission. This is a conspiracy to cut people's names from the voter list," he alleged.

The poll panel published the draft voter list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Tejashwi's name, linked to a second EPIC number, has not been located in the latest records.

The ECI, in its clarification, noted that it was "quite likely" the second EPIC was never officially issued, raising questions about its authenticity.

The situation escalated when Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary accused Tejashwi of misleading the public and engaging in electoral fraud.

"Tejashwi Yadav had enrolled himself in two constituencies. This is illegal. There must be a probe," he said.

Deputy CM Choudhary also posted documents on social media to support his claims, stating that Tejashwi has a long-standing voter record under EPIC number RAB0456228 in the Digha Assembly Constituency of Patna.

He challenged the authenticity of the second EPIC number -- RAB2916120 -- which Tejashwi claimed, suggesting it was either invalid or duplicated.

"Where did this second EPIC number come from? Is this an isolated case or is the entire RJD indulging in such activities?" Choudhary questioned.

He called the episode a potential "betrayal of democracy" that necessitates a high-level investigation.

Samrat Choudhary also released a list of Tejashwi's name and serial number in different elections. In 2015 Assembly Elections, Tejashwi's booth: 150, Serial: 605; in 2020 Assembly Elections - Booth: 160, Serial: 511; In 2021 Revision List - Booth: 171, Serial: 489; in 2025 (January) - Booth: 171, Serial: 481, and in 2025 (August 1 Special Revision) - Booth: 204, Serial: 416.

--IANS

sd/svn