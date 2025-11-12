Amid staff crunch, TN power utility to hire workers to ensure uninterrupted supply

Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has decided to deploy additional manpower across all its distribution regions to manage the increased workload during the monsoon and ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the state.

While such temporary staff were previously engaged only in the Chennai and Kancheepuram distribution regions, this is the first time that TNPDCL is extending the initiative to all ten remaining distribution regions.

The decision aims to strengthen field-level operations and accelerate restoration works such as replacing damaged poles and repairing power lines affected by heavy rains or strong winds.

The temporary workers will be hired following the Public Works Department’s schedule of rates, under which they will receive a daily wage of Rs 716. The engagement period will last until January 31, 2026, covering the entire monsoon season and its aftermath.

Each section office located in vulnerable coastal and high-risk areas has been permitted to appoint up to four temporary workers, while other section offices can hire two workers as needed.

Across Tamil Nadu, TNPDCL operates around 2,800 section offices, allowing for a substantial increase in the number of field personnel available for emergency response and maintenance activities.

The discom has been facing an acute manpower shortage, with around 55,000 vacancies in various categories across the state. The deployment of temporary workers is intended to bridge this gap and provide crucial support to existing staff, especially during periods of heavy rainfall when the number of power interruptions typically rises sharply.

The corporation has instructed regional and section-level engineers to ensure that adequate personnel are available on rotation duty to handle outages and carry out restoration work promptly.

The deployment plan will also be adjusted in coordination with real-time weather alerts and the vulnerability of each region. By expanding manpower resources statewide, TNPDCL expects to improve its operational efficiency and minimise disruptions, thereby maintaining a stable and reliable power supply for consumers during the monsoon months.

