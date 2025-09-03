Amid row, Mysuru admin hands over official invitation to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra festivities

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (IANS) Amid the row surrounding the inauguration of the historic Dussehra festivities, the district administration of Mysuru visited the residence of Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq at Ameer Mohalla in Karnataka's Hassan city on Wednesday. During the visit, Mushtaq was handed over the official invitation to inaugurate Dussehra, and she was also felicitated.

The Congress-led government’s decision to name Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Dussehra had stirred a major controversy in the state.

The BJP questioned the move, claiming that Banu Mushtaq "does not respect" Goddess Chamundeshwari or the idea of equating the Kannada language with the goddess. BJP leaders further alleged that the name of Deepa Bhasti, the translator of Banu Mushtaq’s Booker-winning book, was overlooked because she is a Hindu.

The delegation, led by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Laxmikanth Reddy, presented her with a bouquet, a traditional Mysuru Peta (headgear), a shawl, and a memento, while formally inviting her to inaugurate the festivities.

In return, Banu Mushtaq gifted a copy of her Booker award winning book 'Heart Lamp', inscribing a congratulatory note on the first page. Her family members were present on the occasion. She will inaugurate the renowned Dussehra festivities on September 22.

Speaking to reporters at Banu Mushtaq’s residence, Deputy Commissioner Laxmikanth Reddy said: “As you are aware, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the name of Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dusshera festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, and directed us to extend the invitation to her respectfully.”

“As per these directions, the full district administration, including the CEO, Corporation Commissioner, and members of the Dussehra Welcome Committee, came to Hassan and extended the invitation. Banu Mushtaq madam has joyfully agreed to inaugurate Dussehra on September 22 in Mysuru. I want to thank her for consenting to inaugurate this historic event,” Reddy stated.

Expressing her gratitude, Banu Mushtaq said: “I want to convey my thanks for inviting me. There is no problem. Dusshera is a festival celebrated in every household; it is truly a festival of the land.”

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislator C.N. Ashwath Narayan has stated that the state government has invited Banu Mushtaq only to create controversy.

"Banu Mushtaq does not respect goddess. If you want to carry out traditional rituals while inauguration of Dussehra, it is not appropriate."

Congress MLA Kadaluru Uday said that the BJP was trying to sow the seeds of poison in the society.

"Why not Banu Mushtaq? Does she not belong to Karnataka? For every issue, they will bring up caste and religion," he stated.

