Amid Rahul Gandhi's Bihar visit, Jitan Ram Manjhi welcomes him with 'kidnapping' jibe

Patna, June 6 (IANS) Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday welcomed the day-long visit of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in "New Bihar", however, with an "abduction" jibe.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) founder took to his X account to post a welcome message for the Congress MP.

He wrote, "Rahul Gandhi is welcome in the good governance of Bihar. Now, Bihar is not the same as what Lalu Yadav and the Gandhi family left 20 years ago."

In the same breath, he also recalled the 'jungle raj' era of Lalu-led RJD government and claimed that had the Congress leader visited Bihar 20 years ago, he would have been kidnapped by the "state-sponsored hooligans".

Taking a jibe, he said, "If Rahul Gandhi had come to Bihar during Lalu ji's rule, he could have been kidnapped, and to free him from the clutches of the kidnappers, his mother Sonia Gandhi would have had to deal with Laluji and other criminals at the Chief Minister's residence."

Union Minister Manjhi's taunt at the Congress leader follows the latter's scathing attack on Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state over "deteriorating" law and order.

Rahul has reached Gaya and will visit Rajgir.

He slammed the double-engine government of Bihar for keeping the people "miserable" and "helpless" despite being in power for 20 years.

He also hit out at the state government for the Muzaffarnagar Dalit girl's death, who passed away, allegedly waiting for a bed at Patna hospital.

The Union Minister also stated that, unlike "jungleraj of RJD rule", people from other states are not afraid of coming to Bihar as the state is set on a steady growth path under NDA governance.

"This is new Bihar where Rahul Gandhi comes again and again without any worry, travels in a fear-free environment and goes back safely," he quipped further.

--IANS

mr/svn