Amid LS disruptions, Om Birla expresses concern over decline in legislative decorum

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday expressed anguish over the decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, calling it a matter of concern for elected representatives of all hues.

Birla’s remarks at an event at the Bihar Legislature came close on the heels of the recent disruption-hit sittings of the Budget Session of Parliament, in which the Opposition forced several adjournments.

Emphasising the need to preserve the sanctity of legislative institutions, Birla said that maintaining the dignity and decorum of the House is a fundamental responsibility of every public representative.

The Legislature, he said, is a vital institution of democracy and its dignity must be respected and preserved at all times.

He expressed concern over instances of disruption and disorderly conduct in legislative proceedings and observed that such practices adversely affect the image of democratic institutions.

Birla urged members to place greater emphasis on dialogue, reasoned debate and constructive engagement.

The Speaker added that criticism should be policy-oriented, fact-based and aimed at public welfare. Parliamentary discipline and meaningful legislative oversight through constructive criticism strengthen democracy, he said.

Birla made the remarks while delivering the inaugural address at the programme on “Empowered Legislators, Stronger Democracy” on the occasion of the foundation day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on Saturday.

Observing that empowered legislators form the foundation of a strong democracy, Birla said that the strength of democracy is directly linked to the capacity, competence and integrity of its elected representatives.

He observed that democratic institutions derive their effectiveness not merely from constitutional provisions, but from the manner in which public representatives discharge their responsibilities.

A legislator derives strength from the trust and confidence of the people, he noted. By raising public issues, articulating citizens’ concerns and working towards their resolution through legislative processes, legislators contribute significantly to strengthening democracy, he added.

Birla said that empowerment of legislators lies in their ability to understand public needs, engage meaningfully in legislative procedures and contribute constructively to policy formulation.

He emphasised that legislators who are well-versed in parliamentary procedures are better equipped to make meaningful interventions and ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

Birla also inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Digital House in the Bihar Legislature.

Referring to the implementation of NeVA in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Speaker described it as a significant step towards transparency and efficiency.

