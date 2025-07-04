Amid criticism of lapses in discom's functioning, Maha minister promises meeting to discuss issues

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Shiv Sena legislator Nilesh Rane on Friday strongly criticised the functioning of the state distribution company, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) and its apathy towards consumers, especially from the Konkan region.

During discussion on a calling attention motion, Rane said: "Ninety per cent of the employees in MahaVitaran are contractual. They are not even given proper training. As of today, 11 contractual workers have died. There has been total neglect as the consumers have to stay without electricity for many hours.”

He took a dig at the minister of state for energy, Meghana Sakore Bordikar that the people from Sindhudurg district and Konkan region in general have become used to lack of power due to MahaVitaran’s inaction. Thereafter, the minister announced that a meeting of representatives from the Konkan region will be convened soon to address various issues with regard to MahaVitaran and thereby ensure continuity in the supply of electricity.

Rane was later joined by other legislators who also complained about faulty functioning of the MahaVitaran demanding an immediate action.

Rane conducted a panchnama on the work of the electricity distribution company in Konkan, especially in Sindhudurg district.

“For the past many years, DPs have been in poor condition. Electricity poles have fallen. In the last 15 years, roads have been dug to lay underground wires, but the work is incomplete,” he claimed.

He strongly attacked the delay and lapses in the management of MahaVitaran. He also demanded that Konkan should get adequate funds for strengthening the power supply infrastructure.

Responding to the questions raised by Nilesh Rane, Minister Meghna Bordikar said the work of laying underground cables is underway through the National Cyclone Hazard Mitigation Project. Out of 635 km, laying of cables for 225 kilometers have been completed.

She further said that various works are underway under the revised distribution area plan. However, Rane was not satisfied with her answer.

“I am also aware of the printed reply. Go beyond that and answer my questions," Rane said, demanding a meeting on this issue.

On this, Minister Bordikar announced to hold a meeting. During the discussion, Rane received support from Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Rohit Pawar (NCP-SP) who also exposed the shortcomings of Mahavitaran.

--IANS

sj/pgh