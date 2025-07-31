Amarnath Yatra suspended today, no convoy movement from Jammu

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) No convoy of Yatris will move from Jammu to Kashmir on Thursday, as the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for the day due to heavy rain.

Officials stated that, in view of the inclement weather conditions on the Yatra routes, as an abundance of caution, the ongoing yatra convoy will not move from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on this day.

“Due to the heavy rains over in the Yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from the Base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on 31st July, 2025. Pilgrims shall be kept informed about the situation in due course of time," Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said.

So far, over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025. However, in view of maintenance works required to be carried out on the Pahalgam Axis of the yatra route following the recent rainfall, the yatra will continue only through the Baltal Axis from Friday.

"Due to the recent heavy rains, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the Pahalgam Axis of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route. The Yatra shall continue from the Baltal axis from 1st August onwards", the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said.

Notably, the yatra from both the base camps (Baltal and Chandanwari/ Nunwan) was suspended due to heavy rain on July 30.

So far, more than 3.93 lakh yatris have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji this year. This year’s Yatra started on July 3 and will end on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

The ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Lord Shiva’s Mace) will start its journey from Amareshwar Temple in Dashnami Akhara building in Srinagar towards the holy cave shrine on August 4 and will reach its destination on August 9 in the morning.

The cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

