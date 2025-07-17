Amarnath Yatra suspended for a day due to heavy rainfall

Jammu, July 17 (IANS) The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for Thursday from both the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to incessant heavy rainfall over the past two days, the Jammu and Kashmir Information Department announced.

The suspension comes as authorities rush to carry out urgent restoration work on the pilgrimage tracks, which have been affected by the downpour.

"Heavy continuous rains over the last two days have necessitated restoration work to be carried out on tracks along both the routes. Border Roads Organisation has made heavy deployment of its men and machinery on the tracks to complete the work before Yatra can be released from the two base camps on 18.07.2025," read a statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Public Relations Department.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri also confirmed the suspension and stated that the pilgrimage is expected to resume on July 18, depending on weather conditions.

"Due to the continuous rains over last couple of days, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the tracks. Therefore, it has been decided that no movement shall be allowed towards the Holy Cave from the two base camps today," he said.

"However, yatris who stayed at Panjtarni camp during the preceding night are being allowed to proceed down to Baltal under adequate deployment of BRO and Mountain Rescue Teams. The Yatra shall resume in all likelihood tomorrow, depending upon the weather conditions during the course of the day," Bidhuri added.

So far, over 2.47 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high Holy Cave Shrine during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra 2025.

This is the first occasion this year that the pilgrimage has been halted for a day from Jammu.

Since the pilgrimage began on July 3, more than 2.35 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine.

Over 4 lakh devotees have registered online for the pilgrimage so far.

The 38-day-long pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.

