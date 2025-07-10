Amarnath Yatra: Over 1.28 lakh perform pilgrimage, fresh batch of 7,307 leaves for Kashmir

Srinagar, July 10 (IANS) Over 1.28 lakh pilgrims performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra during the last seven days as another batch of 7,307 pilgrims left for Kashmir from Jammu on Thursday.

The batch of 7,307 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two escorted convoys for the Valley. “First escorted convoy of 137 vehicles carrying 3,081 Yatris left at 3.15 a.m. for Baltal base camp while the second escorted convoy of 147 vehicles carrying 4,226 Yatris left at 3.58 a.m. for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which manages the affairs of the annual pilgrimage, said that in addition to the number of Yatris coming to the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu, many Yatris are reporting directly at Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) for on-spot registration to join the Yatra.

The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast rain in J&K during the next 12 hours with isolated intense showers/thunderstorms at some places during this period, especially in the Jammu division.

Authorities have made unprecedented security arrangements for this year’s Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of faith in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police. All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

Locals have extended complete cooperation to this year’s Amarnath Yatra as they have always done in the past. Locals from Srinagar city travelled 30 km to Nuner village on the Baltal-Srinagar road on July 6 to serve cold drinks and pure drinking water to Yatris returning after performing the Yatra. The acceptance of the hospitality extended by the locals was as spontaneous and genuine as the response the Yatris showed in accepting the hospitality with gratitude.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year because of security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

--IANS

sq/dpb