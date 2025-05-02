"Amaravati was deliberately stalled due to personal vendetta against Andhra CM Naidu": Nara Lokesh

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that between 2019 and 2024, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a destructive regime and stated that Amaravati was deliberately stalled due to a "personal vendetta" against CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the event held to mark the restart of work on Amaravati, he emphasized that from 8-year-old children to 80-year-old elders, everyone rallied behind Amaravati.

"Without laying a single brick, the previous government wasted five years promoting the idea of three capitals. Farmers were handcuffed for chanting "Jai Amaravati", and women farmers were brutally assaulted for their participation in the protests. The movement lasted 1,631 days, during which 270 farmers lost their lives, and over 3,000 were falsely implicated in legal cases. Despite all conspiracies, the slogan "Jai Amaravati" could not be silenced. Amaravati is not a backyard plant that can be uprooted -- it is a people's capital nurtured in their hearts," Lokesh said.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for Amaravati, and no one has the power to stop what he initiated and bowed in respect to the farmers who fought tirelessly for 1,631 days to reclaim Amaravati.

Reacting to the Pahalgam terror attack, Nara Lokesh said that the disappearance of Pakistan from the world map is inevitable.

"Pakistan has crossed a line by killing innocent people -- a grave mistake. No force, not even a hundred Pakistans, can uproot a single blade of grass in India. India holds a missile powerful enough to respond -- and that missile is Narendra Modi. One should never play games in front of a lion. When our lion, Modi, strikes, the disappearance of Pakistan from the world map is inevitable. Members of the Pakistani Army are resigning or fleeing -- that is the impact of Narendra Modi. The entire nation stands behind PM Modi to respond decisively to threats like Pakistan. Lokesh paid tribute to those martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with their families," Nara Lokesh asserted.

Calling the caste census "historic", the government said that this landmark move aims to empower backwards communities.

"The central government's decision to conduct a caste census is a historic and bold step. While others hesitated for decades, PM Modi courageously addressed this critical issue. This landmark move aims to empower backwards communities and fulfil their long-standing demand for social justice," he said.

The Minister said that PM Modi has a deep affection for Andhra Pradesh and Amaravati. Despite his busy schedule, he attended this event.

"In the 2024 elections, the people gave 94 per cent of seats to the NDA. Modi is fulfilling every promise made to the state. Previously, he visited Visakhapatnam to lay foundations for the Railway Zone, NTPC Green projects, and the Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park. He also saved the Visakha Steel Plant. Now, not only is he allocating funds for Amaravati's development, but also restarting construction," he said.

He asserted that welfare and development are moving forward like twin bulls pulling a cart in the state.

"Andhra Pradesh now has a double-engine government -- two powerful engines: one is Modi, and the other is our own Chandrababu. Welfare and development are moving forward like twin bulls pulling a cart. Despite obstacles, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are advancing both welfare and progress. There is no turning back now," he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

