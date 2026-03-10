Amaravati should showcase glory of Telugu culture: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, March 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the state capital, Amaravati, should showcase the glory of Telugu culture to the world.

He was presiding over the 59th meeting of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), which gave approval for the construction of the Telugu Cultural Centre with an estimated cost of Rs 119 crore.

The meeting discussed land allocations to various institutions in the capital region and the provision of infrastructure in the Secretariat and HOD buildings.

The Chief Minister also suggested selecting a suitable name for the proposed Telugu Cultural Centre in Amaravati. He also directed officials to establish a large convention centre in the capital to conduct government and other major events.

The Chief Minister said that the tourism project planned at Neerukonda within the capital region should be implemented as a prestigious project. Steps should be taken to develop tourism across 167 acres of land in the area.

He directed officials to prepare plans that would attract tourists while also showcasing Telugu heritage. The Neerukonda project should be designed as a beautiful and vibrant destination, he said.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister also stated that sports will become one of the biggest revenue-generating sectors in future. Sports will also become commercially viable, and the state must seize these opportunities, he said. The master plan for the proposed Sports City in Amaravati has been designed keeping this vision in mind.

He emphasised that self-financed projects must be brought into Amaravati. Several prominent companies are showing interest in investing in the capital city, and officials must maintain continuous communication with them, the CM said.

He said companies like DLF are determined not to miss the opportunity to invest in Amaravati, which reflects the credibility of the government. The Amaravati brand should grow further.

Ministers P Narayana and Payyavula Keshav, Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and officials of Urban Development, CRDA, and Amaravati Development Corporation were present.

The CRDA meeting approved the allocation of 80 cents of land for the construction of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office, the allocation of 3 acres of land to the Tulluru Educational Society as compensation, allocation of 5 acres of land to APSIRD under the Panchayati Raj Department.

Administrative approval was given for Rs 2,316 crore for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works in the construction of the AP Secretariat and HOD towers.

