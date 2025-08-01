Always tries to please anti-India forces: BJP slams LoP Rahul over ‘dead economy’ remark

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) BJP leaders slammed Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday after the Congress MP endorsed US President Donald Trump’s controversial description of the Indian economy as "dead."

Several leaders across party lines criticised LoP Gandhi for what they called a “careless and damaging” comment against the nation’s economic trajectory.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "India knows how to protect its interests. It is not a dead economy but the fastest-growing one in the world. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we moved from 14th to 5th and then to the 4th position."

"Soon, India will become the world’s third-largest economic power. No one can stop India. Unfortunately, Congress places more trust in foreign leaders’ statements than in India itself, and that’s truly unfortunate," he added.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi strongly condemned LoP Gandhi’s statement, alleging it aligns with anti-national narratives.

“If we look at just the last 11 years, the country has faced multiple crises, wars around the world, climate change, and terrorism. Despite all this, India’s economy has remained both strong and secure. Rahul Gandhi always says things that please anti-India forces," Naqvi told IANS.

"He spends all his time trying to make them happy. But it is the country that should be happy, not anti-national elements,” Naqvi claimed.

The backlash came after the Congress MP, while speaking to reporters in Parliament on Thursday, supported President Trump’s assertion.

“Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy,” LoP Gandhi said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar defended India’s growth but acknowledged population challenges.

“India’s economy is steadily growing stronger. However, our high population density poses a significant challenge... The ongoing economic boom is evident through the strengthening of our core infrastructure,” he noted.

JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur responded with irony, stating: “Well, that would be his opinion. He is a very well-educated man, whereas we are not as educated as him.”

