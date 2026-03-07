Always committed to social service: PM Modi condoles BJP MLA Govind Parmar's passing

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the passing of Govind Parmar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Umreth constituency in Gujarat's Anand district, who died a day earlier while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Parmar was 82. He had been unwell and was receiving treatment at the hospital in Anand, where he breathed his last, according to party leaders.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "I am saddened by the news of the passing of Shri Govindbhai Parmar, a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He was always dedicated and committed to social welfare activities."

"Prayers for the peace of the departed soul and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family… Om Shanti…!!" he added.

Born in 1943, Parmar came from a modest background and was regarded as a grassroots political figure with strong links to rural communities in the Charotar region.

He studied up to Class 7 before dedicating his life to public service and politics.

Parmar was elected to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from the Umreth constituency in the 2017 elections, defeating Congress candidate Kapilaben Chavda by a margin of 1,883 votes to secure his maiden term in the House.

He retained the seat in the 2022 Assembly elections as the BJP candidate, defeating Jayant Patel of the Nationalist Congress Party by 26,717 votes after polling 95,639 votes.

The Umreth Assembly constituency in Anand district had earlier witnessed frequent shifts between political parties and was considered to be a tough one before Parmar's victory in 2017.

Parmar's political career was marked by his association with grassroots politics and his close engagement with local communities.

Party workers in Anand district and the Umreth area mourned his death and paid tributes to the late legislator.

He is survived by his family. His death leaves the Umreth Assembly seat vacant.

--IANS

sd/rad