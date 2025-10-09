Allahabad HC to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi–Shahi Idgah dispute today

Prayagraj, Oct 9 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court is set to hear on Thursday the decades-old dispute surrounding the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the adjoining Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, a case that has long remained a focal point of religious and legal contention.

Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra scheduled the hearing after considering arguments presented by counsels representing both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

During the proceedings, the court also addressed several pending applications and objections linked to the case, underscoring the complex and multifaceted nature of the dispute.

At the centre of the controversy lies the Shahi Idgah mosque, constructed during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Certain Hindu groups allege that the mosque was built after demolishing an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The Hindu petitioners have filed 18 separate suits seeking ownership of the disputed land, the removal of the mosque structure, restoration of the original temple, and a permanent injunction to prevent any further changes to the site.

In a crucial ruling on August 1, 2024, the High Court had dismissed several applications filed by the Muslim side that challenged the maintainability of the Hindu worshippers' suits.

The court determined that the petitions were legally valid and not prohibited by any existing statute.

The bench clarified that the claims made by the Hindu side did not fall under the limitations outlined in the Limitation Act, the Waqf Act, or the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 -- a law that prevents the conversion of religious sites as they existed on August 15, 1947.

The August ruling was seen as a major victory for the Hindu litigants, as it effectively cleared the way for their petitions to be examined on their substantive merits.

--IANS

sd/