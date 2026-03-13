All-women gang from MP held in Rajasthan after X-ray reveals stolen jewellery

Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Police in Bhilwara have busted an all-women gang of thieves that allegedly travelled from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan to steal jewellery from crowded religious gatherings -- and swallowed the stolen items to evade detection.

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Seven women were arrested by the Rajasthan Police following a complaint of jewellery theft at a temple event in Kotri.

During the medical examination and X-ray of the accused, doctors were shocked to find a mangalsutra and several gold beads inside the stomach of one of the women.

Police identified the accused as Shanu (31), Vratika (20), Barji Bai (52), Basanti (60), Maina (28), Payal (20) and Sapna (32), all residents of villages in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.

The gang reportedly included elderly women who actively participated in the thefts.

According to Kotri police station in-charge Mahaveer Meena, the theft took place during a large gathering at the Charbhuja Temple on the occasion of Sheetla Saptami.

Hundreds of devotees had assembled for the Rangotsav celebration when the gang allegedly targeted women in the crowd. A local resident, Radha Ahir, lodged a complaint stating that her gold mangalsutra and a necklace containing six gold beads were stolen from her neck amid the rush of devotees.

After registering the case, the police examined CCTV footage and found clues indicating that the suspects were from outside the state. During a night patrol, officers spotted seven suspicious women travelling in a car and detained them for questioning. The car driver was also taken into custody.

During questioning, the women allegedly confessed to the thefts and were formally arrested on Thursday evening. As part of the investigation, all the accused were taken for medical examination. An X-ray revealed a metallic object inside Sapna’s stomach.

She was then taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where doctors successfully retrieved the stolen mangalsutra and gold beads.

Police said the gang deliberately swallowed or concealed jewellery immediately after stealing it to avoid detection during searches. Investigators are now questioning the accused to determine whether they were involved in similar thefts at other crowded events in the region.

--IANS

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