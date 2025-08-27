All set for launch of longest tunnel road project in Kerala on Aug 31: Official

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (IANS) Kerala is set to mark a major milestone in its infrastructure development with the launch of the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel road project on August 31.

Once completed, the tunnel will reduce the distance between Anakkampoyil (Kozhikode distirct) and Meppadi (Wayanad distirct) from around 50 km to just 22 km, ending the long-standing hardships of commuters traveling through the ghat road.

More importantly, the tunnel will provide a seamless route linking Kerala with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, significantly easing inter-state travel.

It is expected to emerge as a historic achievement, paving the way for the comprehensive development of the high-range regions.

Announcing this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the much-awaited project, cleared after securing mandatory environmental approvals, promises to transform connectivity in the Malabar region (north Kerala including Wayanad).

“The tunnel road, implemented under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) initiative, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,134.5 crore. Spanning 8.73 km, the project includes a twin tunnel of 8.1 km, the longest of its kind in the state,” said Vijayan.

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has been entrusted with executing the project.

For the construction, about 33 hectares of land across Kozhikode and Wayanad districts have been earmarked.

Forest land has already been handed over, and nearly 90 per cent of the private land required has been acquired.

Work on the approach roads leading to the tunnel has already begun.

The project will be executed in two packages -- bridges and approach roads in the first, and tunnel construction in the second.

The design includes a four-lane roadway equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as tunnel ventilation, fire safety systems, tunnel radio and telephone connectivity, sound systems, escape route lighting, traffic signals, CCTV surveillance, and emergency call systems.

Originally announced as part of the first Vijayan government’s 100-day action plan, the project faced several hurdles before receiving clearance.

With work formally commencing this month, the Anakkampoyil–Meppadi tunnel road is being hailed as a landmark project that will redefine Kerala’s connectivity and regional growth.

