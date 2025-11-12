All poor in Andhra Pradesh to have own house by 2029: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Nov 12 (IANS) All the homeless poor in Andhra Pradesh will get their own houses by 2029, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday.

The state government handed over three lakh houses to beneficiaries across the state.

The Chief Minister launched the programme from Devagudipalle village of Rayachoti manal in Annamayya district. He handed over keys to a few beneficiaries and virtually launched housewarming in other parts of the state.

Another 5.9 lakh houses will be handed over homeless poor by March 2026, Naidu said.

"By 2029, every poor person should have their own house. This is the ambition of the alliance government, and it is working to fulfil this," he said, adding that the government has also set the goal of one entrepreneur from every house.

Claiming that the TDP government had constructed 8 lakh houses between 2014 and 2019 by spending Rs 16,000 crore, Naidu alleged that the previous government of YSR Congress cancelled 4.73 lakh houses and did not release Rs 900 crore for 2.73 lakh houses. The coalition government released the pending funds and completed the construction of houses.

According to an official statement, 2,28,034 houses have been built under PM Awas Yojana-Urban, 65,292 houses under PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, and 6,866 houses under PM Awas Yojana-Janman scheme. A total of 3,00,192 houses have been completed. The free sand policy of the NDA government also helped with the speedy construction of houses.

Naidu also stated that the state government is supplementing the funds provided by the Centre for the construction of houses.

The Centre is giving Rs. 2.5 lakh for the construction of houses in urban areas and Rs 2 lakh in rural areas, while the state government is giving Rs 50,000 to BCs and SCs, Rs 75,000 to STs, and Rs 1 lakh to primitive tribes.

CM Naidu announced that from now on, the state government will also provide an additional Rs 50,000 to Muslims.

He mentioned that nearly 6 lakh people have stopped building houses because they could not afford them. The government will provide them with assistance of Rs. 3,220 crore to complete the houses. This will benefit 3.75 lakh BC families, 1.57 lakh SC families, 46,000 STs, and 22,000 tribal families.

Recalling that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took birth with the slogan of food, clothing and shelter, Naidu claimed that TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao was the first leader to construct houses for the poor.

The Chief Minister inspected the electrical appliances used in the houses. As officials said that they are providing four bulbs, two tube lights, and two fans worth Rs 5,700 to beneficiaries belonging to SCs, STs and BCs, he suggested that the officials should examine the possibility of supplying these appliances to beneficiaries of other groups.

Naidu also inspected the samples of 3 lakh houses constructed across the state through a photo exhibition.

He said the poor who do not yet have their own houses should be identified by December. He suggested that house construction should be taken up in such a way that it encourages joint families.

The Chief Minister also gave permission to build houses to several beneficiaries who had their own plots.

--IANS

ms/vd