"All legal service committees will do their job": Supreme Court Judge Dipankar Datta on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Supreme Court Judge Justice Dipankar Datta expressed grief on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam attack and stated that the Supreme Court had taken a resolution that all legal service committees would do their job.

Speaking to ANI, Datta said "Our hearts go out to all the bereaved family members. We have taken a resolution in the Supreme Court. We are with the victims, whatever can be done as part of NALSA or any other legal services committee, definitely the committees will do their job. We pray to God that this does not happen again..."

Delhi High Court judge Justice Saurabh Banerjee expressed hope that the dawn of a good day would come soon.

"I regret what has happened...I suppose that we'll soon see the dawn of a good day, and we will have our brothers and sisters in Kashmir sharing the same belief which we as Indians share with them..." Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, the family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the attack, requested the government to grant him the status of a martyr.

Recalling the horrific attack, Dwivedi's wife Eshanaay expressed her grief and concern, stating that the victims' families are forgotten and thus requesting martyr status.

"People forget the victims' families, such as those in the Pulwama attack, the 26/11 attacks... We don't want Shubham to be forgotten, and therefore, I request the government to grant him the status of a martyr," she said.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)

