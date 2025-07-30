All industrial approvals to be available online on MAITRI portal: Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that all approvals to industries will be provided online and for that, the MAITRI portal will be integrated.

“Maharashtra is successfully moving towards a 1 trillion dollar economy due to industrial sector. Therefore, all the facilities like water supply, electricity, roads and connectivity, environmental and forest clearances, approvals under labor and land allocation should be made available to industries immediately. Industries should get all the permissions online, for this, the Maitri portal should be integrated and all the approvals should be given on it.

"If the entrepreneurs have any problems with the government departments then the facility to file an anonymous complaint should be provided,” he said at the meeting he chaired on various issues related to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

CM Fadnavis said that the Water Resources Department should provide water to the industries as per their demand. The construction of power substations at Majalgaon, Dighi, Butibori, Chamorshi (Gadchiroli), Jaipur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and PM Mitra (Amravati) should be given first priority. Separate arrangements should be made for the problems of power transmission and maintenance for the industries.

He further directed that all the permissions of the Environment Department should be made available online on the MAITRI portal. Similarly, the Public Works Department should take action to connect the Shendra-Bidkin Road to the Samruddhi Highway. Since new industries have preferred Butibori, he directed to immediately provide road connectivity in this area.

Stating that industries in the state should receive Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate permits on time, CM Fadnavis said that unnecessary permissions required by industries should be stopped. Intrusive inspections by industry representatives should be stopped.

Decisions and circulars regarding allotment of land to industries should be revised and consolidated. He also gave instructions that separate procedures should be determined for workers working in industries.

The chief minister said that the areas of Maharashtra where MIDC run industrial estates are located should be given the status of industrial cities.

“If the status of industrial cities is given, the problem of double taxation will be solved,” he added. He also instructed to issue the eligibility certificate to the industries online.

On this occasion, CM Fadnavis took a detailed review of the land acquisition process of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation as well as the ongoing and proposed land acquisition process for various industrial projects.

