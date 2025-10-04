All-India toppers laud PM Modi's 'significant' youth-centric schemes

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a series of youth-oriented initiatives worth over Rs 62,000 crore, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) toppers and skill trainers from across the nation hailed the government's efforts, saying the new projects would be transformative for students and the future workforce of India.

The Prime Minister inaugurated multiple education, skilling, and entrepreneurship initiatives during the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in New Delhi, giving a major boost to youth empowerment.

The event, marking the fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation, was organised under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of a skilled India.

During the historic ceremony, PM Modi launched the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) -- a Centrally-sponsored scheme with a massive investment of Rs 60,000 crore aimed at upgrading 1,000 Government ITIs across the country through a hub-and-spoke model.

Under this model, 200 ITIs will serve as hubs while 800 will function as spokes, creating an integrated skilling ecosystem.

The Prime Minister felicitated 46 all-India ITI toppers and outstanding trainees, honouring their achievements in various trades and skill categories. Students from across states expressed gratitude to the government, calling the recognition a "dream come true" and a "moment of pride" for their families.

Speaking to IANS, Simran Mehraj from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar said, "The initiatives taken by Prime Minister Modi for students are a matter of pride. Receiving this award from him is an honour for me and my family. The ITI upgrade will provide us with new trainers and equipment, which will further strengthen our skills."

Another student from Srinagar, Saqib Hameed, said, "It is a proud moment for me to receive an award from PM Modi. The new skill labs and schemes will greatly benefit students and provide new opportunities."

From Kolkata, Ritika Shah said that the upgradation of ITIs with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore is "a huge opportunity for students".

"Youth, especially those from rural areas, will benefit from education and technical training," she added.

Another student from the city, Pallavi Shih, noted that the new skill labs would "prove to be a significant advance in technical education" and bring "relief to economically disadvantaged students".

Mahesh Sunil from Maharashtra told IANS, "I received the award as All India Rank 1. This scheme of PM Modi will take India to new heights in the field of education and skilling. Institutions like NIT Patna will provide great opportunities for the youth."

From Madhya Pradesh's Betul, topper Trisha Tawde said, "Being honoured by the Prime Minister is the biggest moment of my life. The PM-SETU scheme will provide us with new opportunities in both employment and training."

Students from Uttar Pradesh also praised the Prime Minister's initiative, calling it empowering for the youth.

Speaking to IANS, Aman Kumar from Duddhi said, "This award is a proud moment for me and my family. The Rs 62,000 crore scheme will empower youth with self-reliance and provide them with the opportunity to develop new skills."

Manshika Tiwari from Kanpur called PM Modi's initiative "crucial" for advancing women and daughters. "Skill-based education will enable women to become self-reliant and create their own future," she said.

Preeti Kandu from Deoria told IANS, "It is a matter of pride for me to be honoured as an All India Topper. Schemes like PM-SETU and Skill India send a message to all women and youth that success is possible through hard work and determination."

From Prayagraj, Sakshi Charasia added, "This award is not just mine, but the result of the hard work of my family and teachers. PM Modi's plan will help young people acquire global-level skills."

--IANS

sd/dan