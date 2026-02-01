All-inclusive, says Punjab BJP on Union Budget

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (IANS) BJP Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said the Union Budget is focused on the poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth, and backward classes, and will prove to be a milestone in fulfilling the resolve of making India a developed nation by 2047.

While responding to the Budget, Jakhar said, "It is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that every section of society is taken into account, with a focus on creating new employment opportunities and strengthening infrastructure development across the country.

Jakhar said the substantial allocation for infrastructure development demonstrates that the Union government is moving steadily towards making the country a "developed nation”.

He said the Budget introduces the "SHE-Mart scheme for women and also announces the opening of hostels in every district for working women and female students, which will play a significant role in women's empowerment.

He added that the announcements made in the Budget for the Sports Industry and MSMEs will greatly benefit Punjab's industrial sector.

He also stated that under the policy of cooperative federalism, an allocation of Rs 1.4 lakh crore has been announced for states for development, as per the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, which will ensure holistic development across the country.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the provision of Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME sector in the Budget will prove beneficial for the state.

Also, he said, the development of 15 archaeological sites will give global recognition to Haryana's historical heritage sites like Rakhigarhi.

"Investment in AI and Quantum Mission will further strengthen Gurugram's position as a global tech hub," the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

vg/svn