All govt buildings in Madhya Pradesh to have solar rooftops by 2025-end

Bhopal, June 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that his government has announced plans to install solar rooftops on all government buildings by the end of 2025 as part of its broader push to expand renewable energy capacity.

The State Energy Department has set a target of providing 32 lakh new connections in the near future, aiming to ease the burden on residents, he added.

At present, 30 lakh farmers have permanent electricity connections, while more than two lakh farmers rely on temporary connections, he said.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised the state's commitment to renewable energy during the "Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Summit," organised in Bhopal on Tuesday.

He stressed the need to gradually eliminate electricity bills for farmers, redirecting thousands of crores spent on subsidies toward other developmental initiatives.

The Chief Minister also said that the Delhi Metro is now powered by solar energy, demonstrating the growing reliance on renewable sources.

He urged investors to prepare for increasing electricity consumption, noting that investment patterns are shifting, with investors now committing Rs 85 lakh instead of relying on subsidies of one crore five lakh rupees .

He highlighted the dual benefit of solar energy, where land beneath solar panels can still be used for other purposes.

He highlighted the significant contributions of thermal, wind and solar energy to the state's development and underscored the importance of collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in energy projects.

Chief Minister Yadav announced that 22 solar units are coming up in Mohasa-Babai in Narmadapuram district with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore and Sanchi has been designated as the state's first solar city.

He praised the floating solar project at Omkareshwar and the large-scale solar initiative in Rewa, saying that renewable energy production in Madhya Pradesh has increased fifteen fold, with more than 9,300 megawatts of projects currently operational.

State New and Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla highlighted the state's efforts to attract small investors and farmers towards solar energy production.

Unlike other states that primarily attract large investors handling 100 to 200 megawatt projects, Madhya Pradesh is encouraging farmers to participate in energy generation.

"A subsidy of one crore five lakh rupees is being offered for one megawatt of solar power, though some investors have joined the initiative without requiring subsidies," Minister Shukla said.

The Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Yojana, launched during the summit, aims to provide cheaper daytime electricity to farmers, reducing dependence on coal-based power.

The scheme allows bidding for solar projects, enabling both investors and farmers to participate in smaller-scale energy production.

The state currently has 14,500 megawatts of available capacity across more than 1,900 substations.

Under the Agriculture Infra Fund, a three per cent interest rebate for seven years has been introduced to support solar projects.

