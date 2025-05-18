All eyes fixed on apex court, cabinet meeting as MP minister Shah’s fate hangs in balance

Bhopal, May 18 (IANS) All attention is riveted on the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Monday, where the case of Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah is likely to be heard.

Equally significant is the cabinet meeting set to take place on Tuesday at the historic Rajwada Palace in Indore which is being convened to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered ruler of Indore.

The Manpur police (Indore rural) have yet to record Minister Shah's statement or initiate any decisive legal action against him.

Uncertainty looms over whether Minister Shah will attend the meeting, given the legal proceedings against him. His presence could provoke political unrest further, with the opposition Congress party likely to seize the opportunity to demand his arrest in protest, Congress party sources said.

The minister has found himself embroiled in controversy following his ‘inflammatory remarks’ against senior Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, whom he referred to as the “sister of terrorists” while addressing a gathering in Raikunda village of Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow, Indore) earlier this week.

His comments have sparked widespread condemnation and legal scrutiny. In response to the uproar, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a ‘suo motu’ congnisance of the matter and directed that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against Shah under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita 2023.

Also, the court decided to oversee the investigation. However, the investigation by the Manpur police remains sluggish and “mere formality” in drafting the FIR.

The court had passed strict orders and decided to oversee the investigation. While police authorities have gathered video footage related to the incident, they have neither recorded Shah’s statement nor identified key witnesses, if sources are believed.

Law enforcement officials appear to be adopting a cautious, wait-and-watch approach, said the source. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in a brief discussion with media on Wednesday said his government would follow instructions of the court and affirmed that he would not demand Shah’s resignation.

Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues are expected to arrive in Indore a day ahead of the cabinet meeting in Indore organised as a grand event at Rajwada Palace.

It is set to be a maiden occasion, with elaborate decorations adorning the historic venue. The Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday will be pivotal—if Shah is granted relief, he may participate in the meeting; however, if the court denies him reprieve, his attendance could pose a significant challenge for the government, a senior ex-civil servant said adding, if sections does not define penal provisions more than seven years, he is most unlikely to be arrested.

At present, Shah remains elusive, reportedly retreating to his assembly constituency and avoiding public appearances. The Manpur police continue to tread cautiously in their investigation, having secured video evidence but refraining from taking Shah’s statement or finalising witness testimonies.

Their approach suggests a keen awareness of the impending court verdict on Monday.

Preparations for Tuesday’s cabinet meeting are in full swing. Rajwada Palace has been adorned for the occasion, with the session set to take place in its Ganesh Hall. Ministers are expected to arrive in Indore on Monday to ensure their participation in the historic gathering.

