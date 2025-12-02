All Chief Ministers to be invited for Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) The Telangana government has decided to invite Chief Ministers of all states for the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled to be held here on December 8-9.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed his Cabinet colleagues to personally invite the Chief Ministers for the prestigious event.

To facilitate this outreach, specific states have been allocated to each minister. On December 4, they will travel to their assigned states and deliver the official in-person invitation letters for the Summit.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will invite the Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat. The other ministers and their assigned states are Damodar Raja Narasimha – Punjab, Haryana; Duddilla Sridhar Babu – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; Konda Surekha – Chhattisgarh; Jupally Krishna Rao – Assam; Tummala Nageswara Rao – Madhya Pradesh; Komatireddy Venkat Reddy – Andhra Pradesh; Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy – Uttar Pradesh; Ponnam Prabhakar – Rajasthan; Danasari Anasuya Seethakka – West Bengal; Vivek Venkatswamy – Bihar; Vakati Sridhar – Odisha; Adluri Laxman Kumar – Himachal Pradesh, and Mohammed Azharuddin – Maharashtra.

MPs of Telangana will extend invitations to the Delhi Chief Minister, Union Ministers, and Governors.

The Chief Minister has already announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be invited to the summit to be held at Bharat Future City.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will meet the three leaders personally in Delhi to extend the invitation.

The state government invite national and international representatives to the two-day event.

Eminent industrialists, prominent economists, sportspersons, media personalities, diplomats and experts from various fields are also being invited.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Technology and Industries D. Sridhar Babu on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the Telangana Rising Global Summit. The meeting focused on ensuring precision, coordination and truly global standards.

With the Chief Secretary and senior officials from all departments present, the discussion centred on delivering an event that reflects Telangana’s ambition and strengthens its international profile, the minister posted on X.

On-ground arrangements were inspected with clear directions on logistics, hospitality, sanitation and parking. All works were targeted for completion by December 5, followed by a full dry run on December 6 to guarantee seamless execution and a world-class experience for delegates.

