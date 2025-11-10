‘All angles being probed’: HM Amit Shah on Red Fort blast

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday evening said that “all possibilities are being investigated” in connection with the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that took place around 7 p.m.

Speaking to the media just hours after the incident, the Home Minister said, “Around 7 p.m., a blast occurred near Red Fort in a Hyundai i20 car. Some nearby vehicles were damaged, and a few passersby sustained injuries. As per preliminary information, there have also been some casualties.”

He added that within 10 minutes of the explosion, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Special Branch reached the spot.

“Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have also arrived. The investigation has begun,” the Home Minister said.

He also said that he had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and the in-charge of the Special Cell, both of whom, after the incident, reached the spot.

“All possibilities are being examined, and the investigation will proceed, keeping every angle in mind. Once we have conclusive findings, they will be shared with the public,” he added.

The Home Minister further informed that directions had been issued to examine CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and to conduct a detailed forensic analysis of the site.

The Home Minister said that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

--IANS

sas/dan