All Air India flights at Ahmedabad Airport to relocate to Terminal 2 from March 29

Ahmedabad, March 27 (IANS) Air India has announced that all its domestic flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad will move from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2, effective on March 29.

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The change affects Air India’s schedule of 210 weekly domestic flights operating to and from Ahmedabad.

The airline’s international flights at the airport already operate from Terminal 2. From the specified date, all Air India arrivals and departures will operate exclusively from Terminal 2.

“Terminal 2 offers a significantly upgraded passenger experience with modern facilities designed to enhance convenience and comfort,” said a spokesperson for Air India.

The spokesperson further added, “We are proactively informing all passengers about the terminal change to ensure a smooth transition."

Spread over 49,000 sq. m of built-up area, Terminal 2 is equipped with 52 check-in counters, self-baggage drop kiosks, 'DigiYatra' kiosks, 17 departure immigration counters, 22 arrival immigration counters, eight Fast Track Immigration e-gates for departures and arrivals, and a wide range of retail and dining options.

Air India has begun notifying passengers about the terminal change through SMS, email, and other direct communication channels.

"Travellers are advised to confirm their terminal information before arriving at the airport to avoid last-minute inconvenience," an official said.

The Air India group, which includes the full-service carrier Air India and low-cost airline Air India Express, operates over 300 aircraft, serving 59 domestic and 51 international destinations across five continents.

"By bringing one of the largest airline at Terminal 2, it is for the capacity enhancement. This terminal was purely meant for international-bound flights. However, last year, several domestic carriers were also moved to this terminal, making it an integrated operational terminal," sources at the airport said.

Terminal 2 currently handles approximately 50 to 55 flights per day, as per available information.

These operations are almost entirely international, with a small handful of domestic regional services mixed in.

The traffic also comes from international carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Etihad, which collectively operate about 25 to 27 daily flights.

The airport's total daily volume is around 300 flights.

--IANS

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