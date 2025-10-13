‘All accused, including DGP, must be arrested’: Punjab SCC on IPS official’s death case

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) Instructing them to arrest all the 14 individuals named in the suicide note, the Punjab Scheduled Castes Commission (PSCC) on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the report of Chandigarh Police in the suicide of Haryana Police ADGP Y. Puran Kumar.

As per the police report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, and the investigation is currently in progress.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi directed the Chandigarh Police officials to proceed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict in Lalita Kumari vs. State of Uttar Pradesh.

Garhi instructed them to take immediate action and arrest the 14 individuals named in the suicide note of the deceased officer. He further pointed out that the report submitted did not include a copy of the first information report (FIR), leaving it unclear whether an FIR has been registered against the 14 officials mentioned in the suicide note.

The commission was also not provided with written details regarding the SIT constituted to probe the case. Later, commission Chairman Garhi met the family members of late Y. Puran Kumar and assured them that the commission would make all possible efforts with firm resolve to ensure justice for the bereaved family.

Inspector General of Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7 with his service revolver and left behind a "final note". The police officer has not been cremated even seven days after his suicide.

Stalemate continues between Puran Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, and the Haryana government over the arrests of DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

The victim's spouse, Amneet P. Kumar, a Haryana cadre senior bureaucrat, in a letter to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has sought justice for her husband.

The letter, marked urgent and confidential, was three days ago expressed anguish over what she described as a "grave injustice" and "complete administrative inaction" even after more than 48 hours of her husband's death.

In a nine-page "suicide note", Puran Kumar reportedly accused nine serving IPS officers of the Haryana Police, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers of "caste-based discrimination". The serving officers included DGP Kapur and Superintendent of Police Bijarniya.

--IANS

vg/dan