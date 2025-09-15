Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh renamed to ‘Aalirajpur’

Bhopal, Sep 15 (IANS) In a move reflecting local sentiment and historical continuity, the name of Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district has officially been changed to ‘Aalirajpur’, following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The Public Relations Department of the state government issued a formal notification on Monday, confirming that the change will take effect immediately. The decision comes after a long-standing demand from residents of the region, who felt that the name ‘Aalirajpur’ better represented the district’s cultural and historical identity. Acting on this public sentiment, the District Collector submitted a proposal to the state government, which was subsequently forwarded to the central government for final approval.

On August 21, the Home Ministry issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC), paving the way for the name change. With the notification now in place, all official documents, government records, maps, and administrative references will begin reflecting the updated name. The process of updating signage, digital systems, and public communications is expected to begin within days.

Alirajpur district was carved out of Jhabua district on May 17, 2008, and named after its administrative headquarters, Alirajpur. Since its formation, the district has played a key role in tribal development and regional governance. The name change is seen as a symbolic affirmation of the region’s identity and heritage.

The demand for renaming dates back over a decade. In 2012, a local organisation submitted a memorandum during a district planning committee meeting chaired by then-Minister Antar Singh Arya, advocating for the change. The proposal cited historical relevance and cultural alignment as key reasons. The committee unanimously supported the request, initiating a formal process that culminated in this week’s notification.

Local leaders and residents have welcomed the decision, calling it a respectful nod to the district’s legacy. The change is expected to strengthen regional pride and bring clarity to administrative nomenclature. With this update, Madhya Pradesh continues its efforts to align governance with public sentiment and historical context, reinforcing the importance of identity in regional development.

