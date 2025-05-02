Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj demands probe as girl found dead at KIIT university in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj demanded an investigation into the death of a Nepali girl student whose body was found at the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar.

"We demand an investigation into this matter as soon as possible. We will also investigate the matter in detail, what happened and why she died...We want the accused should be arrested and punished," Samar Bahadur, a member of Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj, told ANI.

The student was found dead inside her hostel room on Thursday evening, police said.

Meanwhile, security was heightened outside the KIIT University.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also demanded an investigation into the incident.

"The incident has repeated. There was one more suicide case from the same hostel and building...ABVP demands a thorough investigation into the matter," a member of ABVP told ANI.

According to the police, upon receiving the information about the alleged suicide, the body of the girl was recovered from her hostel room, which is inside the campus. The body was found in a hanging position.

"Today, we have received information that a girl from Nepal has died by suicide at the KIIT University...we reached there and investigated the matter. A detailed investigation will be conducted into the matter...The scientific team reached there, and all the details were collected. Her family has been informed. The body has been sent to AIIMS for the post-mortem," said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh.

Police further said that the Nepal Embassy has also been informed about the incident.

Odisha government also extended condolences over the death of the girl and assured that necessary action will be taken in the matter.

"Information about the alleged suicide of a girl student from Nepal, studying in the first year B Tech, Computer Science, KIIT University, was received from local police at about 8.10 pm today. The parents of the girl were informed about the incident immediately by the university authorities. In this hour of distress, the State Government extends its support to the family of the deceased and offers its condolences to them," the Information and Public Relations Department said.

"On receipt of the information, senior officers, including the Commissioner of Police and Revenue Divisional Commissioner, rushed to the site to enquire into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident and take necessary action in the matter. The forensic team is at the spot to collect evidence," it added.

Earlier this year, a Nepali student from the same university was found dead in the hostel on February 16, leading to Nepalese students staging a protest. The protesting students had alleged that a fellow student had harassed her and that the college had failed to act despite multiple complaints. Later, the accused student was arrested on February 17. (ANI)