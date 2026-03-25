Akashvani to air full 6-stanza Vande Mataram from tomorrow in revamped national broadcast

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Akashvani will begin broadcasting a new and complete six-stanza version of the national song Vande Mataram from Thursday, the government announced on Wednesday, marking a significant shift from the long-followed two-stanza rendition.

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Officials said that in addition to the primary version, the full six-stanza composition is also being recorded in multiple regional formats to reflect India's diverse musical traditions.

Since Independence, it has been customary for Akashvani stations to commence their morning transmission with the iconic signature tune followed by a two-stanza version of Vande Mataram, which typically runs for about 65 seconds.

"In view of the Ministry of Home Affairs guideline dated January 28, 2026, on the National Song containing six stanzas, all stations of Akashvani will start broadcasting the new version of the song with effect from March 26, 2026. The new version has a duration of 3 minutes 10 seconds," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

The first version to be aired has been rendered by noted Hindustani classical vocalist Pt. Chandrashekhar Vaze in Raag Des, officials added.

Authorities further stated that additional renditions of the national song are being produced using region-specific instruments and musical styles, and these versions will be broadcast by Akashvani stations in different states to ensure wider cultural representation.

Earlier, on February 11, the Centre issued fresh comprehensive guidelines establishing the official protocol for the rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram, specifying how and when it should be performed at government functions and the expected conduct of the audience, especially concerning the national anthem.

The new directives, issued by the Union Home Ministry, are intended to formalise the status and ceremonial role of the national song in public and official events across the country, placing greater emphasis on its observance during state functions and institutional gatherings.

As per the guidelines, the complete official version of Vande Mataram, comprising six stanzas and lasting approximately 3 minutes and 10 seconds, is to be performed or played during major state occasions.

These include events such as the unfurling of the Tricolour, formal arrival and departure ceremonies of the President and Governors at official programmes, and before and after their scheduled addresses at such functions.

A key aspect of the directive stated that whenever both Vande Mataram and the national anthem are part of a programme, the national song must be rendered before the national anthem.

--IANS

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