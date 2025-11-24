Akali Dal urges Centre, Punjab govt not to interfere in Sikh religious affairs

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Monday, urged the Central and Punjab governments to stop "the unholy and greedy acts and tendencies to interfere in Sikh religious affairs and to usurp the control of Sikh institutions and shrines, including the sacred Takhts of the Khalsa Panth at Huzoor Sahib and Patna Sahib".

"Acts like snatching control of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) from Sikh Sangat through intrigues and forcibly splitting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) by setting up a separate body in Haryana are not the right way to pay homage to the great Guru Sahib who made the ultimate sacrifice against religious interference and repression," the Akali Dal resolution passed at a special meeting of party's core committee here said.

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib made the supreme and unparalleled sacrifice to stop governmental interference in and repression against the religious beliefs, practices and affairs of other religions. It's a great irony that the governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, Bihar and Haryana have been carrying out the same sin of religious interference and repression against which the great Guru sacrificed his life."

"It is unbelievable that governments today are following the same Aurangzeb's mindset in Guru Sahib's own country and against people who follow the great Guru Sahib's faith."

After the meeting, in which the resolution was passed, Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said, "It's great that the entire country is paying tributes to the great Guru Sahib. But these tributes and functions will sound sincere only if governments at the Centre as well as in Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and other states put an end to their ongoing interference in Sikh religious affairs and attacks on Sikh religious institutions and sacred Gurdhams."

Badal added that the latest Centre's move to end Punjab's right to Chandigarh by making it a regular Union Territory, attempts to end the democratic set up in Panjab University and take it under Central control, besides diluting Punjab's control over the Bhakra Beas Management Board were also injustices being meted out to Punjab.

Asserting that Punjab had an inalienable right over Chandigarh, the SAD President said the Akali Dal would not tolerate any attempt to snatch it even as he demanded the Union Territory be transferred to Punjab.

