Ajmer triple murder case: Three accused arrested from Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested three men wanted in connection with a sensational triple murder in Ajmer, where a dispute over the price of chicken spiralled into deadly violence.

The July 15 clash in Khanpura, under Ramganj Police Station limits, erupted when two rival groups of the Qureshi community attacked each other with sharp weapons at the Pakiza Meat Shop, according to official information shared on Wednesday.

Ten people were injured, and three men – Imran, Shahnawaz, and Ghulam Qureshi – succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Several others, including Salman, Shahrukh, and Irrfan, were critically injured and admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer.

Police quickly brought the situation under control, but with several accused fleeing the city, the investigation widened.

Acting on intelligence inputs that some suspects had taken shelter in Ahmedabad, the Crime Branch mounted surveillance operations and arrested three wanted men.

The accused were identified as Salman Abdul Ali Qureshi (29), Allarakha Abdul Ali Qureshi (25), and Avesh Abdul Ali Qureshi (20), all residents of Shauryawan Mohalla in Ajmer's Diggi Bazaar.

They have been handed over to Ramganj Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the remaining absconding suspects.

"The arrests were made based on surveillance and intelligence inputs. We are working in close coordination with Ajmer police to ensure all those involved face legal action," a senior Crime Branch officer said.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch is a specialised investigative unit of the city police that handles complex and sensitive cases beyond the scope of regular police stations.

Its work includes probing organised crime, financial frauds, cybercrime, narcotics trade, human trafficking, and terrorism-related activities.

The branch also deals with sensational murder cases, gang rivalries, land scams, and cases with interstate or international links.

Known for its intelligence-driven operations, it conducts surveillance, gathers technical evidence, and carries out raids and arrests.

--IANS

janvi/svn