Ajmer Sharif Dargah spiritual head reaffirms religious unity in area amid petition in Rajasthan court says Not right to create such controversies

Ajmer (Rajasthan): Amid a Rajasthan court issuing notices regarding a petition claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was built over a Shiva temple, the spiritual Head of the Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said that it is "not right to create such controversies."

"It is not right to create such controversies. The majority of the population here is Hindu. Even outside the dargah, there are most of the shops by Hindus.

They keep their keys outside the dargah and open their shops. This tradition is still prevalent today," the Darghah's spiritual leader told ANI.

The spiritual leader said that this place is such that people of every religion come here, including the Prime Minister.

"Be it a leader, CM, Governor, an actor, and the 'chaadar' of the Prime Minister of the country is also presented here. Apart from this, RSS chaadar is also presented on behalf of Indresh Kumar and people of every religion come here. The faith of all people is connected to this dargah," he said.

He then mentioned the recent violence in Sambhal following an ASI survey in the area's mosque, saying that innocent people are being killed on those incidents.

"In 2022, Mohan Bhagwat had said that how long will you keep looking for Shivalaya in mosques. The incident that happened in Sambhal, five people died, in which many were innocent, there were two people who did not even have a breadwinner in their family, innocent people are being killed," he said.

The Dargah chief, who is a descendant of Khwaja Garib Nawaz' Dargah, said that they are ready to take advice from lawyers on the petition in a Rajasthan court.

"We have a panel of lawyers whom we will consult on what to do, If we have to become a party in this whole matter, then we will become a party," he said.

He also said that petitions can be filed by anyone for a "cheap publicity stunt," but ultimately the court will decide based on the evidence and the hearings.

"Anyone can go to the court, but only after hearings and production of evidence anything can be decided...Anyone can do this (file petition) for cheap publicity," he added.

The Rajasthan district court in Ajmer has also issued notices to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Ajmer Dargah president regarding the petition filed by the Hindu Sena president. (ANI)