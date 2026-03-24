Ajit Pawar’s plane crash was a planned conspiracy, claims Zero FIR ​

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) A Zero FIR filed in Bengaluru has alleged a larger criminal conspiracy behind the January 28, 2026, plane crash near Baramati Airport in Maharashtra that killed then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.​

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The complaint, filed on March 23 with the High Grounds police station by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Rajendra Pawar, a nephew of the deceased, states that the crash was the result of a planned conspiracy to eliminate Ajit Pawar.

It seeks to name all those responsible for the crime as accused.​

The High Grounds police have registered the FIR under Sections 61, 103, 105, 106, 125, 238, and 336(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police noted the delay in filing was due to the complainant having approached various police stations in Maharashtra, where his complaint was not accepted, prompting him to file a Zero FIR in Bengaluru.​

According to the complaint, the crash occurred between 8.43 am and 8.45 am, when a Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft, registration VT-SSK, operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited, went down while flying from Mumbai to Baramati. All five on board died.​

The FIR, filed under Section 173(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, states that earlier approaches to the Marine Drive Police Station on February 25 and Baramati Police Station on February 26 did not result in FIR registration, while the Pune CID indicated it was examining only the Accidental Death Report angle.​

The complainant has sought a full criminal investigation independent of the technical probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), alleging the crash was the result of a planned conspiracy to eliminate Ajit Pawar.​

The FIR cites findings from a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety audit dated February 24, 2026, which reportedly found VSR aircraft negligent and unairworthy, leading to their grounding. ​

It alleges that aircraft VT-SSK was operated in violation of safety standards, having logged approximately 4,915 flight hours, close to the mandatory engine overhaul limit of 5,000 hours.​

The complaint further claims that actual flight hours may have exceeded 8,000, with under-reporting in official logbooks, amounting to the falsification of maintenance records and the continued use of an unsafe aircraft.​

Weather conditions at the time of landing are also questioned. While a flying training organisation estimated visibility at 3,000 metres, Pune METAR data reportedly indicated about 2,000 metres with mist, and satellite imagery showed fog patches. ​

Under Visual Flight Rules, landing is not permitted with less than 5 kilometres of visibility, yet clearance was allegedly granted.​

The complaint also raises concerns about DGCA certification records, stating that the aircraft’s airworthiness certificate was issued on December 16, 2021, before its registration certificate on December 27, 2022, contrary to standard procedure.​

It further notes that the aircraft was previously registered in the United States as N80PQ and reportedly retired from service abroad, raising questions about due diligence during its import and certification in India.​

The conduct and background of Chief Pilot Sumit Kapoor are highlighted. The complaint states he had prior alcohol-related violations in 2010 and 2017, leading to a three-year suspension by the DGCA, and had discontinued advanced Learjet training in the US due to alcohol issues. Despite this, he was assigned to operate the flight.​

The originally scheduled crew was reportedly replaced at the last minute, with VSR claiming the initial crew was delayed in traffic. ​

The complaint characterises this explanation as implausible and notes its lack of supporting evidence. ​

It also alleges that Kapoor’s financial vulnerability and past record made him susceptible to coercion, and claims a life insurance policy had recently been taken out in his name.​

Additional irregularities cited include a last-minute change in the travel plans of Ajit Pawar, who had initially planned to travel by road on January 27 but remained in Mumbai. The flight itself was delayed by about 70 minutes from its scheduled 7 am departure.​

The complaint also points to operational anomalies during landing, including a switch from the initially requested Runway 29 to Runway 11 shortly before landing, and the absence of a go-around attempt despite a failed first approach.​

In the final recorded moments, the co-pilot reportedly exclaimed, “Oh shit, oh shit,” while the chief pilot remained silent, with no distress call or emergency response recorded.​

The complaint states that these factors collectively indicate systematic violations, negligence, and a possible criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and seeks action against all those responsible.​

--IANS

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