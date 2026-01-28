Ajit Pawar plane crash: PM Modi, HM Shah speak to Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, take stock of situation

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday following the plane crash in Baramati involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Read More

PM Modi and HM Shah were briefed about the accident and the latest updates on the situation, according to the Maharashtra government officials.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar and five others died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that all six passengers on board are dead.

The plane crashed while landing near Baramati. Visuals from the spot show fire and smoke, mangled remains of the plane, and ambulances rushing the injured to nearby hospitals. There were people at the wreckage site trying to extend help in every possible way.

This incident occurred around 9 a.m., an hour after the plane took off from Mumbai.

Deputy CM Pawar's family rushed to the accident site. Incidentally, his wife and party MP Sunetra, and son, Parth, were set to leave for Baramati from Delhi, along with the leader's cousin, and NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule.

Amid ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting.

Emergency services and senior security officials have reached the site in Baramati. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase.

Three bodies were rushed to the Baramati Medical College. The identification of the bodies is underway, as per the Pune Superintendent of Police (SP).

A team of DGCA officials has arrived at the plane crash site.

More details were awaited about the plane crash. Reports said that locals had rushed to the spot on seeing the plane crashing.

This incident comes after several aviation-related scares for the leader. In October 2024, a helicopter intended to pick up his party colleague Sunil Tatkare crashed in Pune, and there have been previous instances of emergency landings in the region due to bad weather.

--IANS

sd/