Ajeya Warrior: Counter-terror exercise of Indian, British Army begins in Rajasthan tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The 8th edition of the biennial joint bilateral Exercise Ajeya Warrior between the Indian Army and the British Army will be conducted from November 17 to 30 at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, an official said on Sunday.

"The exercise aims to strengthen operational synergy in joint Counter-Terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of the #UN mandate," said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) in a statement.

The 14-day joint exercise reflects the shared commitment of India and the United Kingdom towards global peace and security, while further deepening defence cooperation, camaraderie and mutual trust between both armies, said the MoD.

Earlier, the MoD shared information on Saturday about "𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐏𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫" the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

The exercise aimed for validation of new capabilities with IAF, Indian Navy, ITBP and a host of agencies - executed as one force, it said.

"𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐏𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫 - 𝐀𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡, 𝐅𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝𝐭𝐨𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥," said ADG PI- Indian Army on X.

"Single integrated battle web - powered by latest battlefield tech, Night-enabled, all-weather FPVs, swarm drones and UAS operating across the Electromagnetic spectrum to deliver real-time sensing, targeting & coordinated fires alongside Attack Helicopters & composite Divyastra Battery. A Nerve rattling validation of New capabilities with #IAF, #IndianNavy, #ITBP and host of agencies - executed as one force," said the Indian Army on X.

Earlier, the Southern Command of the Indian Army said in a statement on X, "Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM General Officer Commanding-in-Chief #SouthernCommand, reviewed the culminating phase of #ExerciseTrishul at Madhavpur Beach, witnessing Amphibious Landing Operations along with integrated land, air and maritime elements."

"Exercise Trishul, with large-scale multi-domain manoeuvres spanning the Western Seaboard, the Desert Sector and the Rann & Creek Sector, demonstrated exceptional #TriServicesSynergy and mission-focused integration," it said.

"The Army Commander embarked onboard #INSJalashwa and reviewed the operational readiness of Amphibious Forces along with Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan, FOC-in-C, #WesternNavalCommand, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, AOC-in-C #SWAC," it said.

He oversaw the launch of the first Infantry Platoon with Tank by Landing Craft Mechanised (LCM) during the opening wave of beaching operations, it said.

--IANS

rch/svn