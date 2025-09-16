Ajay Alok recalls first meeting with Modi, says PM’s motto of ‘nation first’ unchanged in 25 years

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok shared a personal anecdote from his early days as a doctor, recalling his first meeting with Modi in 1998 and highlighting how the Prime Minister’s guiding principle of “serving the nation” has remained unchanged for more than two decades.

In a video message posted on X under the campaign banner ‘My Modi Story’, Alok said he had just started practising at Delhi’s Batra Hospital when he attended a function at FICCI on the nationality of Sonia Gandhi.

The event was addressed by Modi, then serving as the BJP’s national general secretary.

“That was the first time I met Modi ji. He asked me if I was interested in politics. I said yes, but told him that I would enter politics later, once I was established in my profession,” Alok recalled.

According to him, Modi immediately posed another question: why did he want to join politics?

“I replied that I wanted to serve the people of India, to do something for my country and my home state, Bihar,” he said.

It was Modi’s response that left a lasting impression.

“He told me that service to the nation or to Bihar has no time limit. It is a continuous process. That thought impacted me deeply—that service to the country cannot be restricted by time,” Alok said.

Reflecting on the journey since that encounter, Alok pointed out that Modi went on to become Gujarat’s chief minister three times and later the Prime Minister thrice.

“In the last 25 years, his motto has not changed- ‘nation first, service always.’ And he communicates this message not just through words but through his work,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi will turn 75 on September 17, with the BJP planning a series of events across the country to mark the occasion.

--IANS

sas/uk