AIUDF releases first list of candidates for Assam Assembly polls​

Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Monday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming nominees for nine constituencies across the state. ​

The list was released in a circular issued by AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal. ​

According to the list, Aminul Islam has been nominated from the Rupahihat Assembly constituency, while Rafiqul Islam will contest from Manida. Minakshi Rahman has been fielded from Paka Betbari, and Abu Taber Bepari has been nominated from Parbatjhora. ​

From Gauripur constituency, the party has named Nizanur Rahman as its candidate, while Rejaul Karim Sarkar will contest from Srijangram. ​

Matibur Rahman has been nominated from Dhing, and Sabana Aktar will contest from Bilasipara. In addition, Siddique Ahmed has been nominated from the Lahorighat Assembly constituency. ​

Party sources said the first phase of candidates was selected after internal consultations and assessments of the political situation in the respective constituencies.​

The AIUDF leadership is expected to announce additional candidates in the coming days as preparations intensify for the Assembly elections. ​

The party, led by Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal, has traditionally maintained a strong presence in several minority-dominated constituencies of Lower and Central Assam. ​

Political observers believe the announcement of the first list signals the beginning of AIUDF’s electoral mobilisation ahead of the polls, with the party expected to focus on constituencies where it has had organisational strength in previous elections. ​

The AIUDF leadership has indicated that candidate selection has been based on factors such as grassroots organisational work, public outreach and the ability to represent local issues effectively in the Assembly. ​

With major political parties gradually revealing their strategies and candidates, the political atmosphere in Assam is steadily gaining momentum ahead of the Assembly elections, which are expected to witness intense contests among regional and national parties. ​

More candidate lists from various parties are likely to be announced in the coming weeks as the election process gathers pace. ​

​